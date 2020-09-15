Election Puppet Special From Robert Smigel Ordered at Fox

Donald Trump and Joe Biden are getting the puppet treatment.

Fox has ordered a satirical special called “Let’s Be Real,” which will cover politics, pop culture and the 2020 election (specifically the two candidates) through puppets, celebrity cameos and remote pieces.

The special, set to air Oct. 1 on the network, hails from “Triumph the Insult Comic Dog” creator and renowned puppeteer Robert Smigel. It is being produced by Propagate, and also represents the first ever collaboration between Fox Entertainment’s scripted and unscripted departments.

“Robert Smigel is a uniquely gifted creator, and, as the election approaches, we are so excited to be working with him on bringing a new take on the current discourse taking place across the political spectrum,” said Michael Thorn, president of entertainment at Fox Entertainment, and Rob Wade, the company’s president of alternative entertainment and specials, in a joint statement. “This project also marks an important partnership for our scripted and unscripted departments, and we hope this is but the first in a long line of collaborations between our two teams.”

Smigel added, “I am a uniquely gifted creator, and, as the election approaches, they are so excited to be working with me on bringing a new take on the current discourse taking place across the political spectrum. Oh, yeah – for me to poop on.”

Smigel serves as writer and executive producer on the special. Ben Silverman, Howard Owens and Kevin Healy are executive producers on behalf of Propagate, with Gerald-Brice Viret on board as an EP for Canal+. Arnaud Renard and Matthieu Porte of Can’t Stop Media also executive-produce. Rachael Field serves as a producer, while Bruce Leddy is directing the special. Puppet Heap created the puppets. The special is based on the Canal+ format “Les Guignols.”