What to Watch on TV This Week: Election Night and ‘B Positive’

This week, America braces for election night and “B Positive” debuts on CBS.

“The Good Doctor,” ABC, Monday, 10 p.m.

“The Good Doctor” returns for season 4 this week, and like many of its medical drama counterparts, the show will be dealing with the coronavirus pandemic in its premiere episode. Not only will Shaun (Freddie Highmore) have to combat the COVID 19 pandemic, but he also has to come to terms with being a boss, and being in a new relationship.

“Election Night,” Multiple Networks, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

No need to remind anyone that Tuesday is election day, which means you can tune in to wall-to-wall coverage across multiple broadcast and cable news networks. Although the final results won’t become clear until the following day, you can be certain that millions of Americans will be glued to their screens throughout the night with a mix of anxiety and panic.

“B Positive,” CBS, Thursday, 8:30 p.m.

Hailing from Chuck Lorre and creator Marco Pennette, this new comedy stars Thomas Middleditch as a therapist and newly divorced dad who is faced with finding a kidney donor when he runs into a rough-around-the-edges woman from his past, played by Annaleigh Ashford, who volunteers her own. The series is inspired by Pennette’s personal experience as a transplant recipient.

“Mom,” CBS, Thursday, 9 p.m.

Tune in to find out how the CBS comedy will fare without one of its lead stars Anna Faris, who exited surprisingly ahead of season 8. Sources say her character’s departure will be addressed in the premiere. Regular cast members Allison Janney, Mimi Kennedy, Jaime Pressly, Beth Hall, William Fichtner and Kristen Johnston are all still on board.

“Moonbase 8,” Showtime, Sunday, 11 p.m.

This new Showtime comedy is led by the eye-catching trio of Fred Armisen, Tim Heidecker and John C. Reilly. It is a six-episode workplace comedy that follows three subpar astronauts living at NASA’s Moon Base Simulator with high hopes of being chosen to travel to the moon.