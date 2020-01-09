×

‘Grease’ and ’77 Sunset Strip’ Star Edd Byrnes Dies at 87

By
Cynthia Littleton

Business Editor

Ed ByrnesEd Byrnes
CREDIT: Globe Photos/mediapunch/Shutterstock

Edd Byrnes, star of the 1950s and ’60s TV hit “77 Sunset Strip” who went on to co-star in the 1978 smash “Grease,” has died, the actor’s son, Logan Byrnes, confirmed Thursday via Facebook. He was 87.

