‘Grease’ and ’77 Sunset Strip’ Star Edd Byrnes Dies at 87

Edd Byrnes, star of the 1950s and ’60s TV hit “77 Sunset Strip” who went on to co-star in the 1978 smash “Grease,” has died, the actor’s son, Logan Byrnes, confirmed Thursday via Facebook. He was 87.
More to come
Edd Byrnes, star of the 1950s and ’60s TV hit “77 Sunset Strip” who went on to co-star in the 1978 smash “Grease,” has died, the actor’s son, Logan Byrnes, confirmed Thursday via Facebook. He was 87.
More to come
Edd Byrnes, star of the 1950s and ’60s TV hit “77 Sunset Strip” who went on to co-star in the 1978 smash “Grease,” has died, the actor’s son, Logan Byrnes, confirmed Thursday via Facebook. He was 87. More to come
When Ellen Mirojnick was creating the costumes for the sequel to the 2015 hit “Maleficent,” she had a new queen to contend with. The new character, Ingrith, was not a stereotypical evil queen. She was decorated in icy colors and platinum. Mirojnick knew Michelle Pfeiffer’s blonde hair, combined with that icy platinum look, would work [...]
Recently split from the Joker, Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn — after a brief Cheez Whiz bender — proves she no longer needs her mastermind ex-boyfriend (played by Jared Leto) in the new, kickass “Birds of Prey” trailer. Instead, she opts to build her own team of female superheroes, including Black Canary, Huntress and a cop. [...]
Nicholas Hoult has found his next mission. The actor will join Tom Cruise in the upcoming “Mission: Impossible” sequel, director Christopher McQuarrie confirmed on Instagram. “Say, @nicholashoult, care to raise a little hell?” he wrote, to which Hoult responded, “Love to. Though why stop at a little?” His exact role is unknown, but Hoult is [...]
The worst thing you could do is not give the studio a lot of options,” says unit photographer Frank Masi, whose stills have helped show off more than 70 films, from 1995’s “Gordy” to Disney’s upcoming “Jungle Cruise.” Masi has shot photos of stars Will Smith, Bruce Willis, Will Ferrell, Cameron Diaz, Dwayne Johnson and [...]
Angela Bassett, Billy Porter, Lizzo, Regina King and Tyler Perry are nominated for entertainer of the year at the 2020 NAACP Image Awards. Lizzo earned six nominations total — including album, female artist and music video/visual album. King and Bassett also picked up noms for actress in a drama series for their roles on HBO’s [...]
Zhao Shuzhen has been acting in her native China since she was 16. In the U.S., she became an overnight sensation at age 76. Until last year, she was a successful television actor in her homeland — then came her U.S. debut in “The Farewell,” writer-director Lulu Wang’s autobiographical drama about traveling to China to [...]