×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Introducing Variety VIP+
Read Next: FuboTV Sets Rate Hikes as TNT, TBS, CNN Go Dark — With ESPN, Disney Nets Coming in August

Ed Henry Fired By Fox News After Workplace Investigation Into Alleged Sexual Misconduct

News headlines scroll above the Fox
AP/REX/Shutterstock

Fox News Channel said it had terminated veteran anchor Ed Henry after investigating a complaint about “willful sexual misconduct in the workplace.”

Henry, a longtime Washington correspondent who was recently made co-anchor of the Fox Corp.-owned network’s mid-morning program “America’s Newsroom,” was let go quickly after the network received a complaint on June 25 from a former employee, according to a statement from Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and President Jay Wallace. “Ed was suspended the same day and removed from his on-air responsibilities pending investigation. Based on investigative findings, Ed has been terminated,” the executives said in a statement.

 

More to come…

0 Comments

More From Our Brands

ad