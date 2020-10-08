‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ Adds First Black Cast Member With Eboni K. Williams

Eboni K. Williams has joined the cast of “The Real Housewives of New York City” for its upcoming 13th season, Variety has confirmed with Bravo.

Williams — a journalist, TV host, attorney and author — marks the first-ever Black cast member to join the New York franchise.

“NYC is filled with successful and dynamic Black women. I’m excited to join this legendary franchise as the first Black housewife,” Williams said in a statement. “Can’t wait to share a slice of life in this city that hasn’t been seen before. Anyone who’s aware of my work knows I don’t hold back. I’m going to keep it just as real here as I do everywhere else.”

Williams is the latest housewife to join “RHONY,” as the show has been shaking up its veteran cast over the past year. Last season, Leah McSweeney joined the series. Next season, longtime fan-favorite Dorinda Medley will not be part of the new season, nor will Tinsley Mortimer, as both women departed the show after Season 12. And ahead of the 12th season, original cast member Bethenny Frankel exited the series in 2019.

Williams will appear in the new season, alongside McSweeney and veterans Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer and Sonja Morgan.

Williams is currently a host at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Revolt TV. She graduated with a law degree from Loyola University New Orleans College of Law. She transitioned to journalism, becoming a CBS News correspondent in 2014, and then joining Fox News, appearing on shows such as “Hannity,” “Outnumbered,” “The Five” and co-anchoring “Fox News Specialists.” In 2017, she wrote a book, “Pretty Powerful: Appearance, Substance, and Success.”

Williams’ addition to “Real Housewives of New York City” comes as Bravo has been upping its diversity efforts across its programming, and after the highly-publicized firing of “Vanderpump Rules” cast members for racist actions and resurfaced tweets, including Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute. For years, Bravo has aired the predominantly Black hit franchise, “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” and recently, Garcelle Beauvais became the first-ever Black cast member on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” quickly becoming a fan-favorite.

Bravo executive Shari Levine recently spoke to Variety about diversifying some of the cabler’s whiter casts, alluding to adding Black women to the “Housewives.”