‘East Los High’ Co-Creator Carlos Portugal to Develop Drama ‘Heirs’ at NBC

NBC is developing the drama series “Heirs” from Carlos Portugal.

The series is set in Miami Beach’s exclusive Star Island. It follows the heirs of a Latin American ex-dictator as they face an unexpected dilemma when a young girl is kidnapped from their home on the night of their own daughter’s lavish quinceañera.

Portugal will write and executive produce the project, with John Davis, Jordan Davis, and John Fox executive producing via Davis Entertainment. Universal Television will serve as the studio. Davis Entertainment is currently under an overall deal at UTV.

Portugal previously co-created the Hulu series “East Los High,” on which he also served as a director and executive producer. The show as one of Hulu’s first original series and ran for four seasons. His other credits include “Meet the Browns,” “House of Payne,” and the 2006 feature film “East Side Story.” He is currently developing the mystery drama “Miss NG” for HBO Max.

He is repped by APA and Lichter Grossman.

Davis Entertainment currently produces the “Magnum P.I.” reboot on CBS as well as the upcoming “Equalizer” reboot at CBS starring Queen Latifah. The company is also working on the series “Rebel” at ABC. Starring Katey Sagal, the show is inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich, the subject of the self-titled, Oscar-winning film starring Julia Roberts. ABC picked the project up to series in September after it was originally part of the network’s pilot season, which was thrown completely off course due to the coronavirus pandemic shutting down production.