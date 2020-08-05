‘E! News,’ ‘Pop of the Morning,’ ‘In the Room’ Canceled Amid Greater NBCUniversal Restructure (EXCLUSIVE)

Three E! entertainment news shows — “E! News,” “Pop of the Morning,” and “In the Room” — have been canceled, Variety has learned.

The move comes just a year after E! announced an expansion to its slate of entertainment news programming under veteran “Today” producer Tammy Filler, who joined in April 2019 to lead creative and production for E!’s news operations.

The flagship “E! News” program had transitioned its nightly Los Angeles show to a morning show in New York, making the announcement in August 2019. “Pop of the Morning” was also based in New York, and featured a panel of host discussing the day’s biggest entertainment news stories.

The cancellations come as E!’s parent company, NBCUniversal, looks to streamline its programming and restructure internally to create more efficiencies. Additionally, the harsh economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic factored into “E! News,” “Pop of the Morning,” and “In the Room” being taken off the cable channel’s programming slate.

Moving forward, E!’s studio production will be centralized in Los Angeles.

More to come…