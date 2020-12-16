Dylan Sprouse Joins Mindy Kaling’s HBO Max Comedy ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Dylan Sprouse is returning to TV.

The former Disney Channel star has signed on for Mindy Kaling’s HBO Max series “The Sex Lives of College Girls,” Variety has learned exclusively, marking his first big television role since his Disney days ended in 2011.

He joins previously announced leads Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp and Alyah Chanelle Scott in the series which revolves around four roommates at Essex College, a prestigious New England university.

Sprouse will play a character named Nico, a junior at Essex who interacts with the four roommates in question, who are Kimberly (Chalamet), the valedictorian of a working-class public high school in a humble Arizona suburb, Bela (Kaur), a comedy-obsessed, super confident cornball from the affluent suburbs of northern New Jersey, Leighton (Rapp), who would describe herself as a normal, classy girl from a great family, and finally Whitney (Scott), the soon-to-be star of the Essex soccer team.

Sprouse has done the vast majority of his on-screen acting in the film space for the last decade, most recently appearing in the romantic drama “After We Collided” and before that in the 2018 comedy “Banana Split.” He is also set to star in the Chinese big screen adaptation of Giacomo Puccini’s opera “Turandot,” playing Prince Calaf.

Outside of acting, Sprouse released the first part in his new Comic Book series “Sun Eater” earlier this year. Produced via his partnership with DIGA Studios and sci-fi, fantasy and horror magazine Heavy Metal, the comic’s second issue was written by Sprouse.

“Sex Lives of College Girls” hails from Kaling International in association with Warner Bros. Television and was picked up for 13 episodes by the streamer in Oct. 2019. Kaling serves as executive producer and co-writer with Justin Noble, who is taking on day-to-day showrunner duties.

Sprouse, who also owns and runs a Brooklyn mead-making facility called Allwise Meadery, is represented by Bonnie Liedtke at Authentic Literary and Talent Management, UTA, David Markman at DLA Piper and Herring PR.