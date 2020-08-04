TV Ratings: ‘The Titan Games’ Stands Strong, ‘The Bachelor’ Highlight Show Returns Low

Dwayne Johnson made headlines earlier this week for acquiring the XFL, and the good news kept on coming for the former WWE star, as his NBC show “Titan Games” was the highest-rated programming on Monday night.

The athletic competition series scored a 0.7 rating among adults 19-49 and around 3.7 million total viewers. That’s pretty much exactly even on last week’s episode. NBC followed it up with a replay of “American Ninja Warrior” (USA vs. the World), which delivered a 0.5 rating and 2.7 million pairs of eyeballs.

With a potential “Bachelorette” casting shakeup leaving Bachelor Nation fans shook, the ABC franchise’s summer highlight show returned to its lowest numbers yet on Monday night.

Episode 7 of “The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever!” delivered a 0.3 rating among adults 18-49 (even with the last episode from two weeks back) and 1.7 million viewers, only a slight drop-off from the previous edition, but still the show’s smallest audience to date.

In the overall network rankings, Univision tied NBC for first place, led by the finale of “Te Doy La Vida,” which scored a 0.5 rating and 1.9 million viewers. “Medicos” and “Como Tu No Hay Dos” both came in at a 0.4.

CBS aired only replays on the night, with “The Neighborhood” and “Bull” top scoring at a 0.4 rating and 3.7 million and 3.2 million viewers respectively. Reruns of “Bob Hearts Abishola” and “All Rise” both came in at a 0.3 rating.

Fox also aired only reruns, as “9-1-1” scored a 0.4 rating and 2.2 million viewers, followed by its “Lone Star” spinoff at a 0.3 and 1.9 million.

The CW aired a new episode of “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” to a 0.2 rating and bang on 900,000 viewers. Back-to-back “Whose Line Is It Anyway” replays preceded that with a 0.2.