Dwayne Johnson Sets NBC Comedy Series Based on His Childhood

Dwayne Johnson has scored a straight-to-series order at NBC for a comedy series based on his childhood.

The broadcaster has ordered eleven episodes of the single-cam comedy, which is titled “The Young Rock.” It hails from Nahnatchka Khan. Johnson will appear in every episode of the show, which is said to chronicle his “formative years.”

Khan co-wrote the pilot with Jeff Chiang with both also executive producing. Johnson will executive produce under his Seven Bucks Productions banner along with Seven Bucks’ Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, and Brian Gewirtz. Jennifer Carreras of Khan’s Fierce Baby Productions will also executive produce. Universal Television, where Khan is under an overall deal, will serve as the studio.

Johnson currently hosts the NBC competition series “The Titan Games.” That show aired its first season in early 2019 with the second currently awaiting a premiere date.

