Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia’s Seven Bucks Productions Hires Former WME Partner Kimberly Bialek

Former WME partner Kimberly Bialek is moving into a new role.

Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia’s Seven Bucks Productions has hired Bialek as its executive vice president of development and production, Variety has learned. The move appears to be a seamless transition for Bialek, who already worked with Seven Bucks, as well as other big-name clients like Henry Cavill, Robert Zemeckis, and Anthony and Joe Russo, during her tenure at WME.

In her new position, Bialek will be tasked with expanding the shingle’s slate across film, TV and new media. She will report to Seven Bucks president of production Hiram Garcia.

“While at WME I was able to watch Seven Bucks grow into the powerhouse that it has become,” said Bialek. “I’m honored to be working with a company and individuals who are driven by integrity and passion and want to produce product that resonates with audiences around the world.”

“As a longtime trusted partner with over 20 years of experience in the entertainment industry, we are thrilled to be bringing Kimberly in house as Seven Bucks’ Executive Vice President of Development and Production,” added Johnson and Garcia in a joint statement. “Kimberly’s precise instincts, unrivaled dedication and distinctive ability to bring ideas to life will indisputably foster continued growth within our ever-expanding slate and allow us to deeply connect with our global audience.”

During her 16-year tenure as a literary agent and partner at WME, Bialek was instrumental in scoring roles the agency’s clients in Marvel movies. She worked as as Marvel Studios’ covering agent for a decade.

Seven Bucks has produced an array of box office hits to date, among them Disney’s “Jungle Cruise,” Sony’s rebooted “Jumanji” franchise, and Universal’s “Hobbs and Shaw.” It upcoming slate is includes New Line’s “Black Adam” on the feature front, and NBC’s “Young Rock” on the TV side of things.

“Kimberly’s tenacity, drive and unmatched expertise in this industry makes her a key hire here at Seven Bucks,” said Hiram Garcia. “While at WME, she worked closely with myself and our entire team to build Seven Bucks in to what it is today, and will now continue to be an integral part of our on-going success as we expand our current and future slate across TV, Film and New Media.”