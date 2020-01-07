Duplass Brothers Set First-Look Deal at HBO (EXCLUSIVE)

Brothers Mark and Jay Duplass have inked a four-year first-look deal at HBO, Variety has learned exclusively.

The deal further extends the relationship between the brothers’ company, Duplass Brothers Productions (DBP), and the premium cabler, as they were previously under an overall deal at HBO. They currently produce the HBO anthology series “Room 104,” which debuted its third season back in September. A fourth season has not yet been officially confirmed but is expected to be announced soon.

Previously, the Duplass brothers created the HBO series “Togetherness,” which ran for two seasons. They also executive produced the series and directed nearly every episode, with Mark starring. The HBO animated series “Animals” was executive produced by the brothers and ran for three seasons, as was the HBO docuseries “On Tour with Asperger’s Are Us.”

Other TV projects for DBP include “Wild Wild Country” on Netflix, which won the Emmy for best documentary series, and the Netflix docuseries “Evil Genius.” They will release new docuseries on HBO and Hulu in 2020.

On the feature side, DBP’s recent credits include “The One I Love,” “Tangerine,” the “Creep” franchise,” “Paddleton,” and the upcoming film “Horse Girl,” which will bow at Sundance.

Mark is currently a series regular on the flagship Apple original series “The Morning Show” while Jay was in all four seasons of the Emmy-winning Amazon series “Transparent.”

Duplass Brothers Productions is repped by ICM Partners.

Earlier this week, HBO won four Golden Globe Awards, more than any other network. The wins went to the Emmy-winning limited series “Chernobyl” and “Succession,” the latter of which is now viewed as a front-runner for the 2020 Emmys race.