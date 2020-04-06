‘Duncanville’ Renewed for Season 2 at Fox

The animated comedy “Duncanville” has been renewed for a second season at Fox.

The series was co-created by Amy Poehler along with Julie and Mike Scully, with Poehler also voicing the main character, Duncan, and his mother Annie. The voice cast also includes Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome, Betsy Sodaro, Yassir Lester and Zach Cherry. Rashida Jones, Wiz Khalifa and Joy Osmanski are among those who have provided guest voices in Season 1.

“’Duncanvile’ is another great addition to our Sunday Animation Domination block,” said Michael Thorn, president of entertainment for Fox Entertainment. “Amy, Mike and Julie have been fantastic partners, as have the teams at 20th and Universal Television. Our thanks also go out to the entire voice cast, including Ty, Riki, Betsy, Yassir, Zach, Joy, Rashida and Wiz. Duncan may be an average teen. However, the show is anything but, and we can’t wait for a brand-new season of Harris family adventures.”

In the series, Duncan can see adulthood on the horizon: money, freedom, cars, girls. But the reality is more like: always being broke, driving with your mom sitting shotgun and babysitting your little sister. He’s not exceptional, but he has a wild imagination in which he’s never anything less than amazing.

Per Fox, the series is averaging 2.3 million viewers per episode in multi-platform viewing season to date. Poehler and the Scullys executive produce along with Dave Becky. It is produced by 20th Century Fox Television, Universal Television and Fox Entertainment. Bento Box Entertainment provides the animation.

News of the renewal comes days after Fox announced that the freshman drama “Deputy” had been canceled after one season, joining the previously canceled drama series “Almost Family.”

Variety exclusively reported last week that Fox is developing an animated drama series with Jeff Davis, which would be a first for the network should it go to series. Aside from “Duncanville” and network cornerstones like “The Simpsons,” “Family Guy,” and “Bob’s Burgers,” Fox also recently launched the animated shows “Bless the Harts.” Animated comedy “The Great North” is also set to debut this year, while Fox has ordered “Housebroken” to series for the 2020-2021 season.