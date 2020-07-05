‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Car With Confederate Flag to Remain Displayed in Auto Museum

A car from the 1979 show “The Dukes of Hazzard” with a Confederate flag painted on the top of it will continue to be displayed at an auto museum in Illinois.

Due to the ongoing protests against racism toward Black citizens in the U.S., statues of Confederate leaders have been taken down around the country. Displaying the Confederate flag has also been banned by NASCAR. The flag has been seen as a glorification of the Civil War, racism, slavery and white supremacy, while in some areas it is used to celebrate Southern heritage.

“The Dukes of Hazzard” took place in a fictional Georgia county, and the main characters called their car the General Lee, a reference to the Civil War general Robert E. Lee.

The director of the Volo Auto Museum in Illinois told the Northwest Herald newspaper of Crystal Lake, Ill., that the car won’t be removed from display.

“We feel the car is part of history, and people love it. We’ve got people of all races and nationalities that remember the TV show and aren’t offended by it whatsoever. It’s a piece of history, and it’s in a museum,” director Brian Grams told the newspaper.

Acquired in 2005, the car is the last remaining 1969 Dodge Charger from the first season of the show, according to the museum.

“Several people have reached out with positive comments about us leaving it on display, complimenting us for leaving it there and not having a knee-jerk reaction to remove it like a lot of places are,” Grams told the newspaper.

The director said the museum wouldn’t remove the vehicle any sooner than it’d take down any Nazi memorabilia from the World War II military exhibits.

“If we’re going to get complaints about the General Lee being here,” he said, ‘We’ve got much worse items over in our military building.”