‘Drunk History’ Canceled After Six Seasons at Comedy Central

“Drunk History’s” sixth and most recent season will be the Comedy Central show’s last, Variety has confirmed.

The show had been renewed for a seventh season last year and was in pre-production on that season when the COVID-19 pandemic forced production to stop in March. Later on, Comedy Central decided to pull the plug on the show as the network moves away from live-actions scripted shows in favor of adult animation.

Series creators Derek Waters signed a first-look deal with Comedy Central at the time of the Season 7 renewal and will continue to develop projects at the network.

“Drunk History” has earned 17 Emmy nominations over the course of its run, winning one thus far. It is currently up for three Emmys this year, including one for best variety sketch series.

The show features a changing cast of actors and comedians who re-create historical events. It began as a web series on Waters’ YouTube page then moved over to Funny or Die. The concept from the start entailed an inebriated host, often a burgeoning comedian or UCB sketch artist, who regales an obscure historical tale which is then reenacted by famous stars. As far as reenactments, the series attracted a laundry list of guests including Tiffany Haddish, Winona Ryder, Maya Rudolph, Seth Rogen, Kirsten Dunst, Will Ferrell, Tessa Thompson, Vanessa Hudgens, Colni Hanks, Quest Love and Lyn-Manuel Miranda.

With the cancellation, the only remaining scripted live-action shows on Comedy Central is “Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens.” Last week, it was announced that both “The Other Two” and “South Side” would be moving to HBO Max. It was recently announced that Comedy Central was rebooting animated shows like “Beavis & Butt-Head,” “The Ren & Stimpy Show,” and the “Daria” spinoff “Jodie.”

