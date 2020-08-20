‘Stranger Things’ Drive-Through Experience Coming to Los Angeles

Downtown Los Angeles will soon have access to “Stranger Things: The ‘Drive-Into’ Experience,” an interactive theater show co-produced by Netflix and Fever, this October.

Attendees will be safely quarantined in their vehicles, which they will use to literally drive through various different sets, stopping for extended periods as actors and special effects bring scenes to life around them. As scenes come to an end, the convoy will be ushered into the next location, as a new convoy takes their place. Each convoy will consist of 24 cars.

“Stranger Things has always been larger than life and we wanted to flip the world upside down for our fans,” said Greg Lombardo, head of experiences at Netflix, in a statement. “So buckle up like Billy is driving, keep your eyes on the neon lights, and steer clear of the shadows because there’s no telling who or what you might come across in Downtown Los Angeles this October. Whatever you do, don’t get out of your car!”

Some of the set pieces at the hourlong experience will include recreations of the Starcourt Mall, Upside Down and the Russian Labs. Visual and auditory aspects will also be set up to reflect the 1980s setting, and some of the show’s characters will make appearances.

Secret Cinema, the same company that brought a recreated Starcourt Mall immersive experience to U.K. fans in late 2019 and early 2020, is behind the creative direction of this new event.

A waitlist is available now on the event website, and tickets will go on sale Aug. 26.

While there have been many recent drive-in screening events popping up to promote new movies (“The Rental”) or Emmy-nominated series during final-voting (“What We Do in the Shadows,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), this looks to be the first immersive event, during which one’s car is not merely a seat at a show but necessary to move through the whole experience.

“Stranger Things” is currently celebrating eight Emmy nominations, including in the drama series category, with an eye on resuming Season 4 production as well. (They were approximately a month into shooting the new episodes when the coronavirus pandemic shut down production.) The show comes from co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer and stars Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Sadie Sink, Priah Ferguson and Winona Ryder.