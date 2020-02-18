×

‘Price Is Right’ Tapings Delayed After Drew Carey’s Ex-Fiance Killed

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
Drew Carey Price Is Right

The Price Is Right” tapings have been postponed following news that host Drew Carey’s ex-fiance was killed last week.

Family and sex therapist Amie Harwick, 38, was found Saturday morning at her home in Los Angeles with injuries consistent with a fall. She later died at the hospital. Her ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse has been arrested as a suspect, according to CNN.

Carey mourned Harwick’s loss and said he’s “overcome with grief.”

“Amie and I had a love that people are lucky to have once in a lifetime,” Carey said in a statement that Variety obtained. “She was a positive force in the world, a tireless and unapologetic champion for women, and passionate about her work as a therapist. I am overcome with grief. I would like to thank you in advance for giving myself and everyone who loved Amie privacy while we try to work through this tragic situation.”

“Price is Right” production company Fremantle confirmed that this week’s scheduled tapings of the game show will be postponed in light of Harwick’s death. Since the show records episodes months before they air, the delays won’t affect CBS’ lineup this week.

Carey took over “Price Is Right” hosting duties from Bob Barker in 2007. He began dating Harwick in 2017. They got engaged the following year before calling off the engagement months later.

According to the LAPD, Harwick had filed a restraining order against her former boyfriend that has since expired.

Carey shared a picture of the couple Monday afternoon on Twitter. “I hope you’re lucky enough to have someone in your life that loves as much as she did,” he wrote.

More TV

  • Drew Carey Price Is Right

    'Price Is Right' Tapings Delayed After Drew Carey's Ex-Fiance Killed

    “The Price Is Right” tapings have been postponed following news that host Drew Carey’s ex-fiance was killed last week. Family and sex therapist Amie Harwick, 38, was found Saturday morning at her home in Los Angeles with injuries consistent with a fall. She later died at the hospital. Her ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse has been arrested [...]

  • Caroline Flack

    'Love Island' Returns to Air As ITV Defends Treatment of Caroline Flack

    ‘Love Island’ was back on air Monday for the first time since the death of former host Caroline Flack on Feb. 15. Amid the reality series’ return, broadcaster ITV insists it supported the star after she was removed from the show. Monday night’s episode began somberly with narrator Iain Stirling providing voiceover over scenes of [...]

  • Tiffany BooneEntertainment Weekly Pre-SAG Party, Arrivals,

    Actor Tiffany Boone Addresses Her Decision to Quit 'The Chi'

    Actor Tiffany Boone addressed her exit from “The Chi,” the Showtime series she departed in November 2018 after making harassment allegations against her former co-star Jason Mitchell. Mitchell was fired from the show last May as a result of intimidation and abuse accusations made by Boone and showrunner Ayanna Floyd Davis. Mitchell was subsequently dismissed [...]

  • Amazon Prime nabs ‘Russian Affairs’ for

    Amazon Prime Nabs ‘Russian Affairs’ for Germany, France and the Netherlands

    Amazon Prime Video has acquired the first season of series “Russian Affairs” for distribution in Germany, France and the Netherlands, from Russia’s Start Studios. The eight-part drama that follows the lives of Russia’s elite and those who aspire to that position is set in contemporary Moscow. Under the title “Gold Diggers,” the series was broadcast [...]

  • MODEL RELEASED Mother with baby, 1

    Channel 4 Orders ‘Baby Surgeons’ From Wonderhood Studios

    U.K. broadcaster Channel 4 has commissioned Wonderhood Studios for a documentary series with the working title “Baby Surgeons.” The series will explore the journeys parents go through to save their babies during complex pregnancies and will feature cutting-edge baby surgeries, some performed inside the womb. It will also use CGI, MRI and Ultrasound to enhance [...]

  • Bertelsmann CEO Says RTL, ProSiebenSat.1 Should

    Bertelsmann CEO Says RTL, ProSiebenSat.1 Should Be Free to Merge

    The CEO of German media giant Bertelsmann has said its RTL Group TV division should be allowed to merge with German rival ProSiebenSat.1 and called for a loosening of E.U. antitrust regulations in order to better stave off intensifying competition from U.S. streaming giants. In an interview with German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung published on [...]

  • Politicians and Petition Support BBC Following

    Politicians and Petition Support BBC Following Reports of Major Cuts

    A war of words around the future of the BBC continued on Monday amid reports of severe cutbacks to the U.K. public broadcaster. The Sunday Times reported over the weekend that Downing Street, the seat of the U.K. government, was planning to replace the annual BBC license fee with a subscription service; sell most of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad