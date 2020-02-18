‘Price Is Right’ Tapings Delayed After Drew Carey’s Ex-Fiance Killed

“The Price Is Right” tapings have been postponed following news that host Drew Carey’s ex-fiance was killed last week.

Family and sex therapist Amie Harwick, 38, was found Saturday morning at her home in Los Angeles with injuries consistent with a fall. She later died at the hospital. Her ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse has been arrested as a suspect, according to CNN.

Carey mourned Harwick’s loss and said he’s “overcome with grief.”

“Amie and I had a love that people are lucky to have once in a lifetime,” Carey said in a statement that Variety obtained. “She was a positive force in the world, a tireless and unapologetic champion for women, and passionate about her work as a therapist. I am overcome with grief. I would like to thank you in advance for giving myself and everyone who loved Amie privacy while we try to work through this tragic situation.”

“Price is Right” production company Fremantle confirmed that this week’s scheduled tapings of the game show will be postponed in light of Harwick’s death. Since the show records episodes months before they air, the delays won’t affect CBS’ lineup this week.

Carey took over “Price Is Right” hosting duties from Bob Barker in 2007. He began dating Harwick in 2017. They got engaged the following year before calling off the engagement months later.

According to the LAPD, Harwick had filed a restraining order against her former boyfriend that has since expired.

Carey shared a picture of the couple Monday afternoon on Twitter. “I hope you’re lucky enough to have someone in your life that loves as much as she did,” he wrote.