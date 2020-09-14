‘Dr. Oz Show’ Renewed for Seasons 13 and 14

“The Dr. Oz Show,” hosted by Dr. Mehmet Oz, has been renewed through the 2022-2023 season, meaning that the syndicated daytime series will remain on television through Seasons 13 and 14.

“I’m honored to have our long-term partners continue to support our mission to keep America healthy while providing context and analysis of complicated information in this unprecedented time,” said Dr. Oz.

The renewal comes from Fox Station Group, which carries the show in larger U.S. markets, including WNYW in New York, KTTV/KCOP in Los Angeles, WFLD in Chicago, WTXF in Philadelphia, KDFW /KDFI in Dallas-Ft Worth, KTVU in San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, WTTG in D.C., and KRIV/KTXH in Houston.

“Fox Television stations renewing The Dr. Oz Show for seasons 13 and 14 underscores the on-going value the show delivers for local broadcast stations,” said John Weiser, president of first run television for Sony Pictures Television. “Dr. Oz is the hardest working talent in daytime television.”

Season 12 premieres on Sept. 14. Dr. Oz will cover topics including COVID-19, racial injustice, bias in healthcare and celebrity interviews. Executive producer Amy Chiaro called it “out most impactful season ever.”

“The lengths to which Mehmet Oz goes above and beyond for local stations is unmatched in the industry, so we’re glad to be extending the show,” said Fox Television stations executive vice president of programming Frank Cicha. “And he still takes Aetna, right?”

“The Dr. Oz Show” is produced by Zoco Productions and distributed by Sony Pictures Television. Chiaro executive produces the series; Stacy Rader and Laurie Rich serve as co-executive producers.