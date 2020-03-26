×

Dr. Anthony Fauci Picks ‘Daily Show’ For First Late-Night Interview

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
The-Daily-Show-With-Trevor-Noah
CREDIT: Courtesy of Comedy Central

Dr. Anthony Fauci is coming to Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” at an interesting moment for late-night TV.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, did an interview with host Trevor Noah earlier today.

Comedy Central said the interview was one of four that Dr. Fauci conducted on Thursday, March 26 with influential personalities specifically chosen due to their social and digital reach and the quality of their YouTube audiences, part of a bid to reach younger audiences that may not be consuming news via more traditional sources.

The interview was captured virtually earlier today and will air in its entirety in an all-new episode of what is now being called “The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah,’ tonight at 11 p.m. on Comedy Central. The interview will also be available on all of the series’ social platforms, including its YouTube channel.

Like many other late night programs working through the coronavirus epidemic, “Daily Show” has for the time being suspended traditional production, and staff members are working remotely to get a show produced that relies less on live audiences and clever graphics and more on a view of the host hunkering down at home, like most Americans

More TV

  • The-Daily-Show-With-Trevor-Noah

    Dr. Anthony Fauci Picks 'Daily Show' For First Late-Night Interview

    Dr. Anthony Fauci is coming to Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” at an interesting moment for late-night TV. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, did an interview with host Trevor Noah earlier today. Comedy Central said the interview was one of four that Dr. Fauci conducted on Thursday, March 26 [...]

  • BlackAF

    TV News Roundup: Netflix Releases '#BlackAF' Trailer (Watch)

    In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix released the trailer for “#BlackAF,” and NBC announced the series finale air date of “Will & Grace.” DATES NBC has announced the series finale of “Will & Grace” will air April 23 at 9 p.m. In the episode, “It’s Time,” Will (Eric McCormack) is determined to not reminisce about [...]

  • Stephanie McMahon-LevesqueVariety Entertainment Summit CES, Las

    WWE Exec Stephanie McMahon Breaks Down Company's Coronavirus Measures

    While most of the entertainment and live event industries have shut down of late, WWE has forged ahead with its weekly TV programming amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Having relocated their shows to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, the company is embracing new measures to protect talent and crew members from the virus. “At [...]

  • The Undoing

    Emmy Awards' Limited Series Race Gets a Shakeup in the Wake of the Coronavirus

    When HBO officially classified “Watchmen” as a limited series, the pay cabler’s competitors groaned. That’s because it made what was already a jam-packed and competitive limited series category even more stuffed this Emmy season. But then came the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, which has impacted production and post-production on countless TV projects, including episodes of programs [...]

  • Messiah Netflix

    'Messiah' Canceled After One Season at Netflix

    Netflix has canceled “Messiah” after one season, Variety has confirmed. Series star Wil Traval shared the news on Instagram, writing, “It’s a very sad day today. I have just received news from Netflix that there will be no season 2 of #messiah I wanted to say to all the fans thank you for your support and [...]

  • TV Ad Sales Upfronts

    Traditional Media Ad Sales Seen Falling 12% in 2020 Due to Coronavirus

    Ad revenue for traditional “linear” media could fall as much as 12% in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, while digital media advertising could still rise more than 4%, according to a new forecast from Interpublic Group’s media-research unit Magna. The Magna forecast, a long-watched barometer of media spending, has been revised downward. Overall media [...]

  • Arrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths:

    'Supernatural,' 'The Flash,' and 'Legacies' Season Endings Pushed Due to Coronavirus

    “Supernatural” fans are going to have to wait a while longer to find out how the show ends. Neither “Supernatural,” nor “The Flash,” nor “Legacies” will be able to finish their current seasons in the timeframe that was originally planned. All three CW series were among hundreds that were forced to shutdown production due to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad