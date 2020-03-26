Dr. Anthony Fauci Picks ‘Daily Show’ For First Late-Night Interview

Dr. Anthony Fauci is coming to Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” at an interesting moment for late-night TV.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, did an interview with host Trevor Noah earlier today.

Comedy Central said the interview was one of four that Dr. Fauci conducted on Thursday, March 26 with influential personalities specifically chosen due to their social and digital reach and the quality of their YouTube audiences, part of a bid to reach younger audiences that may not be consuming news via more traditional sources.

The interview was captured virtually earlier today and will air in its entirety in an all-new episode of what is now being called “The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah,’ tonight at 11 p.m. on Comedy Central. The interview will also be available on all of the series’ social platforms, including its YouTube channel.

Like many other late night programs working through the coronavirus epidemic, “Daily Show” has for the time being suspended traditional production, and staff members are working remotely to get a show produced that relies less on live audiences and clever graphics and more on a view of the host hunkering down at home, like most Americans