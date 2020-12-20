Doug Crane, ‘Spider-Man’ and ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ Animator, Dies at 85

Doug Crane, an animator who worked on the animated television series “Spider-Man” and the film “Beavis and Butt-Head Do America,” died of cancer on Dec. 17. He was 85.

Crane’s daughter, Rose-Ellen, announced his death in a Facebook post.

“Doug was a wonderful, kind, considerate person, a warm and comfortable friend and an amazing father and grandfather who will be missed more than can be put into words,” Crane’s daughter wrote.

Over a career that spanned six decades, Crane animated for Terrytoons, Hanna-Barbera, MTV, Filmation, Oriolo Films and Zander Animation Parlour. In addition to the 1968-1970 “Spider-Man” television series and “Beavis and Butt-Head Do America,” Crane’s credits include “Mighty Thor,” “Godzilla,” the animated film “Heavy Metal,” “The Smurfs” television show, “He-Man and the Masters of the Universe” and “She-Ra: Princess of Power.”

Born in Bronxville, N.Y., Crane began working for Terrytoons in 1956 after graduating from the School of Visual Arts. Crane enlisted in the Army in 1958, but continued to use his drawing skills by illustrating recruitment pamphlets, painting floats for base parades and creating his own comic strip, “Tiptoe and Timber.” After returning, Crane and Red Auguston opened and operated the Hanna-Barbera East studio in New York City.

For his work, Crane received a Clio Award and a National Television Commercials award. Crane also became a professor at his alma mater, the School of Visual Arts, and taught classical animation for 15 years.

Crane is survived by his children Maureen, Erin, Thomas, Colleen, Caitlin, Kevin and Rose-Ellen, as well as his grandchildren. Crane was predeceased by two days by his wife of 61 years, Maureen, and his son, Douglas Jr., in 2018.