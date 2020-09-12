‘Doom Patrol’ Renewed for Season 3 at HBO Max

Get ready for more superhero adventures: “Doom Patrol” has been renewed for a third season on HBO Max.

“On behalf of the wonderful cast, writers and crew, we are thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to return to Doom Manor. And we are especially thankful for our partners at Berlanti Productions, Warner Bros. Television, DC Universe and, of course, HBO Max,” said executive producer Jeremy Carver.

The live-action drama that first premiered in February 2019, originally was originally developed for and streamed on DC’s online platform, DC Universe. The second season streamed on both DC Universe and HBO Max.

“’Doom Patrol’ came to HBO Max with an already deep and passionate fan base and has risen to the top as one of the most watched Max Originals on the platform,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max. “The series sits well in our portfolio and we are glad to greenlight a third season to continue this distinctive style of storytelling that resonates so well with critics and fans alike.”

“Doom Patrol” stars Brendan Fraser as Cliff Steele, Matt Bomer as Larry Trainor aka Negative Man, Diane Guerrero as Jane aka Crazy Jane, April Bowlby as Rita Farr aka Elasti-Woman and Joivan Wade as Victor Stone aka Cyborg. Together, these characters make up DC’s “strangest group of heroes,” as Warner Bros. calls them.

The second season of the show saw this band of superheroes attempt to save the world while also dealing with feelings of betrayal (by Timothy Dalton’s Niles Caulder aka the Chief), concerns about Niles’ daughter’s (Abigail Shapiro) mysterious abilities, and confronting their own personal traumas.

“Doom Patrol” is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Executive producers are Carver, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Chris Dingess and Geoff Johns. The series is based on characters created for DC by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney and Bruno Premiani.

Watch a trailer for “Doom Patrol” above.