Trump Social Media Documentary Rolls Into Europe, Australia

Passion Distribution have announced a slate of international pre-sales for Pioneer Productions’ forthcoming documentary, “#Trump: How Social Media Changed the Presidency.”

A 60-minute examination of America’s tumultuous political and new media landscape, the doc has sold to NTV (Germany), SVT (Sweden) and Network 10 (Australia), and is due for delivery in March.

The project was commissioned and fully funded by Passion, which joins the recent trend of distribution companies taking the editorial and commercial lead on new titles, rather than waiting for content to be commissioned by broadcasters or platforms and then picking up distribution rights.

In examining America’s startling trajectory in the decade since Donald Trump first opened his Twitter account, the hour-long special will mix archival materials and interviews with former White House officials such as Anthony Scaramucci to track the ways in which recent political and social evolutions have moved in lockstep.

Passion Distribution said in a statement: “Each tweet is a window into the context of our times, and the mind of Donald J. Trump. In chronological order, they take us on a journey into some of the most important stories, events and issues of the modern world – an election result that polarized a country, the first ever meeting of a U.S. president with a North Korean leader, immigration, climate change, impeachment and the 2020 presidential race.”

Both subsidiaries of the U.K. based Tinopolis Group, Passion and Pioneer have previously collaborated on docs such as “Secrets of the Superfactories” and “One Hour That Changed The World: The Moon Landing.”

Passion has also commissioned the Pioneer factual entertainment series “Planes Gone Viral.”