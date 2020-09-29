President Donald Trump Tells Hate Group Proud Boys to ‘Stand Back and Stand By’

President Donald Trump shocked many in the nation on Tuesday with a comment that appeared to be a signal to the violent white nationalist organization Proud Boys.
During President Trump’s first presidential debate with Democratic challenger Joe Biden, Trump was pressed by debate moderator, Fox News’ Chris Wallace, to condemn white supremacist groups. Trump ignored the question, but when Wallace asked a second time, Trump responded in part: “OK, Proud Boys, stand back and stand by.”
The comment instantly stirred outrage among viewers who connected it to the Proud Boys, an organization described by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a violent white nationalist organization associated with an ideology that falls under general hate. There was also anger directed to Wallace for failing to challenge Trump on the remark.
Comedian Andy Richter said it sounded “like the words of a commander to his troops.”
Showrunner David Simon noted it as a low point for the occupant of the nation’s highest office.
Actor-comedian Billy Eichner slammed Trump for being what he termed “a vile, racist b—-.”
Actor Meredith Salenger expressed her dismay
Actors Kerry Washington and Sophia Bush urged viewers to channel their anger into turning out on Election Day, Nov. 3.