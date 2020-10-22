‘We’re Rounding the Corner’: Donald Trump and Joe Biden Spar at Final Presidential Debate

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden squared off in the final presidential debate over the COVID-19 pandemic, health insurance and foreign policy.

The debate featured a fair amount of sparring, but nothing like the relentless interruptions that spoiled the candidates’ first debate. NBC White House correspondent Kristen Welker kept firm control of the proceedings, aided by a new rule that allowed the microphones to be muted after two minutes.

“I respect very much the way you’re handling this,” Trump said to Welker midway through the debate.

In the early going, Trump sought to combat suggestions that his administration bungled the response to the deadly pandemic.

“We closed up the greatest economy in the world to fight this horrible disease that came from China,” Trump said from the stage at Nashville’s Curb Event Center. “We have a vaccine that is coming — it’s ready. It’s going to be announced within weeks.” Pressed by debate moderator Kristen Welker of NBC News, Trump said the vaccine would be coming from Johnson & Johnson.

Biden cast shade on Trump’s assertions and was quick to hold up a face mask on national television. “This is the same fellow who said it was going to be gone by Easter,” he said.

Trump and Biden also jousted over the state of New York City. Trump lamented the impact of the pandemic shutdown on his hometown. “What’s happened to my wonderful city? It’s dying. Everyone’s leaving New York,” Trump said.

To Trump’s defensiveness on coronavirus, Biden responded: “We ought to be able to walk and chew gum at the same time.”

Trump jabbed at his opponent, suggesting at multiple points that the former Vice President used his influence during his time in office to engage in questionable overseas business deals. “You’ve raised tremendous amounts of money. Every time you raise money deals are made,” Trump said to Biden.

Trump made references to reports of various Biden dealings and challenged him to disclose the truth to the public. “I think you have to clean it up and talk to the American people,” Trump said.

Biden responded that Trump was long overdue for detailing the number of entities to which he owes money and for refusing to release his tax records.

“I’ve not taken a penny from any foreign sources in my life,” Biden said. Later Biden pointed his finger at the camera but looked at Trump as he declared that “what Americans do know is you’re not paying your taxes.”

Trump took aim at business dealings of Biden’s brothers and his younger son, Hunter Biden, who has been in the midst of political controversy about his work for a Ukrainian energy company Burisma. Trump repeated rumors that Hunter Biden profited in Ukraine and China by trading on his father’s political connections.

Biden denied the accusations. “The only guy who made money from China is this guy,” Biden responded, pointing to Trump.