TV Ratings: Dolly Parton Christmas Special Draws Over 6 Million Viewers to CBS

CBS had “A Holly Dolly Christmas” with Dolly Parton last night.

The singer’s holiday special delivered around 6.2 million viewers and a 0.7 average rating among adults 18-49, a decent result for the network, especially considering it was up against “Sunday Night Football.” Later on, “NCIS: Los Angeles” scored a 0.4 rating and around 4.2 million viewers.

A tight, yet not particularly thrilling game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos delivered a 3.8 rating and just over 14 million total viewers for NBC. Those figures are subject to adjustment later in the day once more accurate measurement become available. The game itself ended in a 22-16 victory for the defending Super Bowl champions.

Over on ABC, “Supermarket Sweep” led the way with a 0.6 rating and 2.8 million total viewers, even on last week. Fellow game shows “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” with Jimmy Kimmel and “Card Sharks” with Joel McHale both ticked up from their previous episodes. The former scored a 0.5 rating and 2.9 million viewers, the latter a 0.3 and 1.8 million. “America’s Funniest Home Videos” kicked off Sunday night with a 0.6 and 4.7 million viewers.

Fox was led by “Family Guy,” which scored highest in its Animation Domination lineup at a 0.6 rating and 1.4 million viewers. “The Simpsons” and “Bob’s Burgers” both delivered a 0.5 rating (the former draw 1.6 million viewers, the latter 1.2 million). “Bless the Harts” scored lowest once again with a 0.4 and 1.1 million viewers.

Univision and Telemundo both averaged a 0.3 rating across the night and around 900,000 viewers each.

“Pandora,” “Local” and “The Outpost” all came in at a 0.1 rating for the CW.