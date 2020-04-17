Dog Grooming Competition Show ‘Hot Dog’ Ordered at HBO Max

HBO Max is trying to make fetch happen with a new dog grooming competition show.

The streamer has given the greenlight to “Hot Dog” (working title), a 12-episode, half-hour series that pit bulls, sorry, pits three dog against each other in a “full head-to-tail creative competition” featuring many different canine breeds.

“Hot Dog” is inspired by the book and social media platforms of celebrity dog grooming expert Jess Rona, and hails from Jax Media and “Making It”‘s Nicolle Yaron.

Per HBO Max, WarnerMedia’s direct-to-consumer offering which is set to launch in the spring, each episode will include imaginative challenges and out of the box themes meant to spotlight the best looks for man’s best friend. The series will feature commentary from celebrity guests and a host, while Rona will lead the judging panel with the top dog groomer padding away with a cash prize and first place rosette.

Rona, who is the author of “Groomed,” has also appeared in TV series such as “Drunk History” and “New Girl.”

“Jess Rona has made a name for herself as dog groomer-to-the stars and it is so fun to be able to bring her incredibly successful online brand and business to life in this way, ” said Jennifer O’Connell, executive vice president of original non-fiction and kids programming for HBO Max. “Expect pure escapism that the whole family can watch together and root for their favorite pooch with the most fabulous and creative trans-fur-mations.”

The series will be executive produced by Jax Media’s Tony Hernandez, Brooke Posch and Séamus Murphy-Mitchell, along with Yaron and Rona. Abi McCarthy has been given the showrunner collar for the series.

“We are very excited to work with Nicolle, Jess and HBO Max on this very important project. There’s no better time to watch a dog get a bath than now,” sadded Jax Media partners Hernandez, Posch, Lilly Burns, and John Skidmore.