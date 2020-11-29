‘Doctor Who’ Releases Trailer for Dalek-Filled New Year’s Day Special

“Doctor Who” is bringing in 2021 with an action-packed New Year’s Day special titled “Revolution of the Daleks.”

The trailer highlights the slew of guest stars that appear in the special, including John Barrowman, who will reprise his role as Captain Jack Harkness; Chris Noth as Jack Robertson, Dame Harriet Walker and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett. And, of course, there are many a Dalek, seeking to “Exterminate” the “Doctor Who” crew.

At the end of Season 12, the Thirteenth Doctor — played by Jodie Whittaker — was locked away in a high-security alien prison. Yaz, Ryan and Graham have been carrying on with their lives, until they realize that a Dalek storm is brewing. But, how do you fight Daleks without the Doctor? Although they have the help of Captain Jack, the holiday special will see the crew embarking on one of their most challenging adventures yet.

“We’ve crammed this year’s Doctor Who special with an explosion of extraordinary acting talent,” “Doctor Who” executive producer Chris Chibnall said in a statement. “Where else would you get British acting royalty, a globally renowned U.S. screen star, an (inter)national treasure of stage and screen and one of Britain’s hottest young actors — just in the guest cast! Put those together with Jodie Whittaker, Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole (and Daleks! Did I mention Daleks!) — and you get a cast to be exterminated for. And things will explode. Promise.”

“Revolution of the Daleks” will air on Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BBC America. Watch the full trailer below.