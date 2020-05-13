DLT Entertainment Expands Comedy Biz with Podcast Division

London and New York-based producer and distributor DLT Entertainment has launched a new podcast division, which has made its debut with two new comedy series, “When No One’s Watching” and “National Treasures with Laura Lexx & Will Duggan.”

Heading up the new arm of the business is comedy writing duo, Ben Hillyar and David Mayes, whose credits include “Your Face or Mine” and CITV’s “Scrambled!” They are producing both series, which launch today via podcast platform, Acast.

Hillyar and Mayes report in to DLT creative director Darren Smith with a brief to develop and produce comedy content in podcast format as a testing ground for ideas and talent that have the potential to be adapted for other mediums.

“When No One’s Watching” is hosted by comedian and former Virgin Radio presenter Matt Richardson, whose credits include “The Xtra Factor” and “Celebrity Haunted Mansion,” and Busted band member Matt Willis.

They interview celebrities and comedians and get them to confess the things they get up to when no one’s watching. Guests for season one include Tom Fletcher, Emma Willis and Keith Lemon.

“National Treasures with Laura Lexx & Will Duggan” sees the comedians tour U.K. attractions, from castles, stately homes and ruins, to art galleries and museums. DLT likens the show to “an audio tour…only narrated by two idiots!”

DLT last year invested in the newly formed Blue Book Artist Management, whose clients include Matt Richardson, Micky Flanagan, Zoe Lyons, as well as Andrew Roach Talent (Rob Deering, Lost Voice Guy, Laura Lexx).

DLT Entertainment CEO Donald Taffner Jr. said: “During a time of increased uncertainty, we’re all in need of some light relief and I have no doubt that ‘Guilty Pleasures’ and ‘National Treasures’ will not only come back for a second series, but will be the first of many projects that do just that.”

DLT sitcom, “My Family,” is currently airing series one on BBC One at 8 p.m. on Friday evenings. The full 11 series of the comedy is also available on BBC iPlayer.

DLT is also the owner and manager of the Shaftesbury Theatre in London. In 2018, the business acquired Vera Productions whose past shows include “Getting On,” “Million Pound Jewellers,” and “Bremner, Bird, and Fortune.” DLT is also an investor in talent businesses The Soho Agency, Milburn Browning Associates, Blue Book Artist Management, The Galton Agency, and Andrew Roach Talent.