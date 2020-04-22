‘Divergent’ Writer Sets Thriller Series ‘Horror Accidental’ at Quibi (EXCLUSIVE)

Evan Daugherty, who is best known for penning blockbuster fare like “Divergent” and “Snow White and the Huntsman,” is taking a crack at the short-form thriller format.

Quibi has given the greenlight to “Horror Accidental,” a “terrifyingly addictive” psychological thriller anthology written and directed by Daugherty. The series is based on the Japanese TV drama of the same name, which ran across two parts in 2013 and 2016.

This represents the second Daugherty project announced this year, after news emerged that Sony Pictures is in early development on a reboot of the “Anaconda” franchise, with Daugherty on board as a writer. His most recent writing credit was on 2018’s “Tomb Raider” starring Alicia Vikander.

“Horror Accidental” will center around everyday situations normal people find themselves in and the horrific possibilities that lurk around every corner in our modern world. The original “Horror Accidental” was produced by Fuji Television Network and was written by Koichiro Miki, Mitsuaki Imura, and Kenta Ihara.

This new iteration is being produced by Alter, Gunpowder & Sky’s horror brand, and Scoop Productions. Alter’s Van Toffler and Cody Zwieg are executive producers on the show. Fuji TV and Amuse Group USA are also on board to exec produce.

In terms of its development slate, Quibi, which launched earlier this month and accumulated around 300,000 total downloads on its first day, has a high school drama from “Riverdale” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, and an animated comedy from “Curb Your Enthusiasm” writer Steve Leff.

Check out Variety’s full list of the content available on Quibi, as well as reviews of the some of the service’s most buzzed-about offerings.