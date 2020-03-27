Disneyland and Walt Disney World Now Indefinitely Closed Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

While Disneyland and Walt Disney World had initially planned to close through March in an effort to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and comply with shelter-in-place guidelines, the U.S. Disney parks have now announced that they will “remain closed until further notice.”

“While there is still much uncertainty with respect to the impacts of COVID-19, the safety and well-being of our guests and employees remains The Walt Disney Company’s top priority,” said the Walt Disney Company in a statement.

“As a result of this unprecedented pandemic and in line with direction provided by health experts and government officials, Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort will remain closed until further notice.

The Walt Disney Company has been paying its cast members since the closure of the parks, and in light of this ongoing and increasingly complex crisis, we have made the decision to extend paying hourly parks and resorts cast members through April 18.”

Just a little over two weeks ago, Disney and Universal Studios made the decision to close their gates to visitors, just hours after California Gov. Gavin Newsom held a press conference to address the state’s prevention and containment efforts. Disneyland — alongside casinos, card rooms and theaters — had initially been given an exemption from the guidelines to cancel or postpone gatherings of 250 or more people, though Disney made the announcement shortly after that it would close its parks.

As of now, all Disney parks worldwide remain closed, including its locations in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Paris, and Shanghai. Shanghai Disney Resort as of March 9 partially resumed shopping, dining and other recreational operations, though the main theme park continues to be closed.