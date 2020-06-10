Disneyland Targets July 17 Reopening Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The Walt Disney Co. announced Wednesday a proposed July 17 reopening of Disneyland, its flagship U.S. theme park in Anaheim, Calif., in the wake of a months-long closure as the result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The company’s parks division has planned a phased reopening, beginning with Downtown Disney on July 9, Disneyland and Disney California Adventure on July 17 and and Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel on July 23.

In order to comply with governmental requirements and to promote social distancing, the company said that it will use a new theme park reservation system to manage attendance, which will be rolled out soon. For the moment, Disneyland is temporarily pausing new ticket sales and Annual Passport sales and renewals.

Disneyland Resort intends to implement “enhanced health and safety measures,” though specifics were not shared.

Parades and nighttime spectaculars will “return at a later date.” While Disney characters will be in the parks, there will not be any character meet-and-greets for the time being. The company did not announce an anticipated return date for those events and activities.

Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla., the media conglomerate’s other U.S. theme park, previously slated a July reopening, having received approval from Florida’s Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force in late May. Disney’s Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom willopen again on July 11, and Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios will resume business on July 15.

The Orlando park’s plans offers a peek at what Disneyland Resort may look like when it too revs up again. New requirements at Walt Disney World include temperature checks upon arrival, physical distancing, enhanced cleaning, hand-washing and sanitizing stations and “limited-contact enhancements,” such as contactless payments and mobile orders at restaurants.