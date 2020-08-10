Disney Rebrands TV Studios, 20th Century Fox TV to Become 20th Television

Disney Television Studios is rebranding its trio of studios.

Shedding the Fox name entirely from 20th Century Fox Television in the wake of the Disney-Fox merger, that studio will now be known as 20th Television. Meanwhile, ABC Studios and ABC Signature will collectively become ABC Signature, while Fox 21 Television Studios has been renamed Touchstone Television.

Nixing “Fox” from 20th TV was part of the negotiated merger terms between Disney and 21st Century Fox in order to prevent confusion among consumers. On the film side, 20th Century Fox and Fox Searchlight removed “Fox” from their names in January.

If Touchstone Television sounds familiar, that’s because it was a legacy Disney-owned TV brand name that had gone into retirement over a decade ago in 2007. The company is now looking to meld its heritage with its newer components, hence the new Touchstone logo’s resemblance to the Fox 21 logo.

The changes to the studios’ branding are effective immediately, although each studio’s new name and logo may not be fully integrated into their branding until the end of 2020. All new episodes produced by 20th TV, ABC Signature and Touchstone TV will be tagged with the new motion end cards, while library episodes will continue to feature the old motion end cards.