Disney Plus Unscripted Executive Dan Silver Joins Netflix

Disney Plus’ vice president of nonfiction originals Dan Silver has exited the streamer for a new role at Netflix, Variety has confirmed.

Silver will take on the role of director of documentary feature films at Netflix. He will report to Lisa Nishimura, vice president of independent film and documentary features.

Silver has a long history at the Mouse House, having held roles at Disney Plus, Marvel Entertainment, ABC News Digital, and ESPN Films. In his most recent role, he oversaw the launch of Disney Plus’ unscripted slate that included shows like “The Imagineering Story,” “Marvel’s 616,” and “Marvel’s Hero Project.”

Silver’s exit also comes as Disney has undergone a massive restructuring under CEO Bob Chapek, which was announced in October. The Walt Disney Television Group also recently announced a significant restructuring under Dana Walden, which has led to large-scale layoffs.

Netflix’s documentary slate has been very impressive in recent years, with the streamer picking up an Academy Award for documentary features or shorts each year since 2016. Most recently, the streamer won the Oscar for best documentary feature for “American Factory.” Other Netflix docs include “Icarus,” “The White Helmets,” “Crip Camp,” and “My Octopus Teacher.”

The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news of Silver’s exit.