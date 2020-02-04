×

'The Mandalorian' to Return in October, 'The Falcon and the Winter Solider' to Premiere in August

Elaine Low

Disney Plus’ “Star Wars” original spinoff series “The Mandalorian” is returning for Season 2 in October, said Disney chief Bob Iger on the company’s earnings call Tuesday.

Marvel’s “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” will premiere in August, while “WandaVision” will make its debut on the streaming service in December.

Iger also disclosed that Disney Plus, as of Monday, had accrued 28.6 million paying subscribers, confirming Variety’s earlier report of an expected 25 million to 30 million subs. By Dec. 28, the streamer had 26.5 million paid subscriptions, per the company’s quarterly report.

The move to create original series for the streamer has paid off, in Iger’s view. He told analysts on the call that 65% of Disney Plus subscribers who had watched “The Mandalorian” had watched at least 10 other things on the service.

“The decision that we made to go with quality and not just volume is working,” he said.

Iger added that the company is working on plan to expand Hulu internationally in 2021 but at the moment, Disney Plus is a “priority.”

