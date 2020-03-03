Disney Plus Cancels European Media Launch Event Due to Coronavirus

Disney has cancelled its European launch event in the U.K. for its streaming service Disney Plus, citing a number of media attendee cancellations and increasing concerns at the prospect of travelling internationally because of coronavirus.

The Disney Plus launch events were scheduled to take place over two days on Thursday and Friday, ahead of the launch of the service on March 24.

Disney said it will instead organize a Disney Plus executive press briefing via webcast for next week.

“We appreciate your understanding that this decision has been made out of an abundance of caution and everyone’s best interests in mind,” said a Disney statement.