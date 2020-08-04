‘Mulan’ to Premiere on Disney Plus as Streamer Surpasses 60.5 Million Subscribers

Disney Plus now has over 60.5 million paying subscribers as of last month, just nine months after the launch of the direct-to-consumer streaming platform. And after much anticipation around the decision, Disney said that “Mulan” will premiere on the service on a premiere access basis on Sept. 4 for $29.99.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced the subscriber figures and film news on the company’s earnings call after the market close Tuesday. He also called out the 15 Emmy nominations earned by the service’s flagship “The Mandalorian.”

Chapek was quick to emphasize on the call with analysts that the “Mulan” release on Disney Plus is a one-time event.

“We’re looking at ‘Mulan’ as a one-off, as opposed to saying there’s some new business windowing model that we’re looking at,” he said.

“We find it very interesting to take a premiere offering to consumers at that $29.99 price and learn from it,” said Chapek, noting that they would study the number of transactions and the number of subscribers generated by the movie.

Chapek said that the premiere access window created on Disney Plus for “Mulan” acts as a “fairly large stimulus” for new consumers to sign up for the streaming service.

Between Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus, the company has surpassed 100 million in global SVOD subscribers. That has made the company “even more confident about our future” and encouraged them to be “more aggressive” with programming. During the last earnings call, Disney has reported 54.5 million worldwide subs.

Disney plans to launch an international direct to consumer general entertainment offering under the Star brand in calendar year 2021. Chapek said it would draw content from ABC Studios, FX, Freeform, 20th Century Studios and Searchlight, among other Disney assets.

At this stage of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the company’s direct-to-consumer and international segment is the only division that generated year-over-year revenue growth during the quarter, rising 2% to $4 billion. The normally lucrative parks, experiences and consumer products segment saw revenue plummet 85% to $1 billion, while studio entertainment revenue sank 55% to $1.7 billion.

More to come…