TV Ratings: ‘Disney Family Singalong’ Draws Massive Audience

ABC provided a spoonful of sugar to make the self-isolation medicine go down on Thursday night with the “Disney Family Singalong,” which scored massive numbers for the network.

The singalong scored a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49, more than doubling its nearest competitors on the night, and drew 10.3 million total viewers. The show was hosted by Ryan Seacrest and featured a star-studded lineup of performances from the likes of Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, and Christina Aguilera, and fans were even treated so a small cameo from Beyonce. It was followed by an episode of “Station 19” in a new time slot, which scored a 1.3 rating and just under 7 million total viewers. “How to Get Away With Murder” rounded off the night with a 0.6 and 3.1 million viewers.

ABC’s nearest competitor was CBS, which was led by a new episode of “Young Sheldon” at a 1.0 rating and 9.3 million total viewers. That represents both a 21% tick down from last episode, and also the second largest audience of the season. From its season high 1.0 rating two weeks ago, “Mom” dropped back to its season average 0.8 rating and drew a still solid 7.1 million viewers. “Man With a Plan” and “Broke” both came in even episode-to-episode at a 0.7, with the former delivering 6.6 million viewers and the latter 5.6 million. “Tommy” ticked down to a 0.5 rating and 5.2 million pairs of eyeballs.

Over on NBC, the freshman season finale of “Indebted” ticked up a little to a 0.4 rating and 1.6 million viewers, its third largest viewership tally of the season. “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “Will & Grace” were both even at a 0.6, while “Law & Order: SVU” ticked up to a 0.7 and 4 million viewers, equaling its biggest audience of season 21.

“Last Man Standing” lost a little ground on Fox, ticking down to a 0.6 rating and 3.8 million viewers. A rerun episode of the Tim Allen comedy followed with a 0.5 and 2.7 million. Fox closed off the night with a “Mental Samurai” replay, which came in at a 0.4.

“Katy Keene” delivered its usual 0.1 rating and 526,000 viewers on the CW, followed by the season 2 premiere of “In the Dark” which also scored a 0.1 and 411,000 viewers, the show’s smallest tally to date.