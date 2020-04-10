ABC Sets ‘Disney Family Singalong’ Featuring Ryan Seacrest and a Long Celebrity Lineup

Be prepared Disney fans, because although everyone may be feeling like poor unfortunate souls trapped in a kingdom of self-isolation, ABC is inviting you to let it go.

The network is asking you to be its guest for “The Disney Family Singalong,” a one-hour musical medley of everyone’s favorite Disney songs, hosted by Ryan Seacrest. The special, airing April 16, will also feature a slew of celebrities and their families belting out the tunes at home with the audience.

Expect to hear and see plenty of familiar voices and faces, as Disney has confirmed that Josh Gad, John Stamos, Auliʻi Cravalho, Christina Aguilera, Kristin Chenoweth, Michael Bublé, and many more will be part of your world on Thursday night.

“If there’s something that we’ve all learned in the past few weeks, it’s to cherish every moment and the importance of connection, whether through laughter, stories or music. We hope that we can help create some new unforgettable moments in everyone’s home in a way that only the magic of Disney can,” said Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment.

The special will feature an animated character to guide the on-screen lyrics. Fans can expect to sing along to songs as old as time from Disney classics such as “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Little Mermaid” and “Toy Story,” as well as a bunch of more recent fan favorites from the likes of “Frozen,” “High School Musical,” and “Moana” (you’re welcome).

Per ABC, the singalong will be dotted with PSAs, narrated by talent from across Walt Disney Television, which will aim to raise awareness about the resources that Feeding America is providing to people who are facing hunger due to COVID-19.

The special is the latest example of networks thinking outside the box to produce programming amid the mass coronavirus production shutdown. For instance Fox recently aired its “iHeart Living Room Concert for America” led by Elton John, while CBS’ “Homefest: James Corden’s Late Late Show Special” took a similar approach, featuring at-home performances from the likes of BTS and Billie Eilish.

News of the special also comes hot on the heels of furloughs at some of Disney’s biggest labels, as well as widespread theatrical release delays for the Mouse House’s upcoming blockbusters.