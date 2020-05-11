TV Ratings: ‘Disney Family Singalong’ Part 2 Draws Half the Viewers of Part 1

The second volume of ABC’s “Disney Family Singalong” only drew half the total audience of volume 1, but still comfortably topped the ratings charts for Sunday night.

Katy Perry, Shakira and “The Lion King” cast belting out Disney numbers scored a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49 and 5.7 million total viewers. For comparison the first singalong, which aired just under a month ago, scored a whopping and 2.6 rating and delivered almost twice as many viewers (10.3 million to be precise). “American Idol” followed it up with a 1.0 rating and 6.1 million viewers, ticking up from a 0.9 last time around. Meanwhile “The Rookie” finale ticked down to a 0.6 rating and 4.7 million viewers, which represents it smallest audience since early March.

NBC’s “Feeding America Comedy Fest” only scored a 0.3 and just over 2 million viewers. The “SNL” at-home finale, celebrating Mother’s Day, beat that with a 0.5 and 2.5 million pairs of eyeballs.

CBS came second on the night overall behind ABC, with “60 Minutes” leading the way at a 0.7 and 9.3 million viewers. The network continued its Sunday classic film series with “Forrest Gump,” who ran his way to a 0.7 rating and 5.6 million viewers.

Fox’s Animation Domination lineup was pretty much even across the board, with “The Simpsons” and “Family Guy” both scoring a 0.5 rating and around 1.3 million total viewers. “Bob’s Burgers” scored a 0.4 and 1.1 million viewers, with “Duncanville” delivering a 0.3 and 863,000 viewers.

Finally on the CW, “Batwoman” swooped in with a 0.2 rating and 711,000 viewers, a three-episode high for the Ruby Rose series. “Supergirl” rounded things off with a 0.1 rating and 600,000 viewers.