Live+7 Ratings for Week of April 13: ‘Disney Family Singalong’ Totals Almost 13 Million Viewers

The “Disney Family Singalong” continued to waltz its way to the top of the ratings charts for the week of April 13.

After seven days of delayed viewing, almost 13 million viewers have tuned in to the special which saw the likes of Ariana Grande, Josh Gad, John Stamos, Auliʻi Cravalho, and Christina Aguilera belt out some of their favorite Disney tunes. That makes it the second most-watched show of the week, only behind viewership juggernaut “NCIS” with 16.8 million viewers. “Chicago Fire” came third, thanks to a handy 34%, 3.2 million viewer boost in delayed viewing.

In terms of the key 18-49 demographic, the singalong finished a whole ratings point ahead of the competition, jumping 31% to an impressive 3.4 rating. An encore of “The Masked Singer” narrowly topped “9-1-1” and “Survivor” into second place with a 2.4 rating. It would have been interesting to see whether a regular episode of the Fox competition series might have knocked the “Disney Family Singalong” off its perch, given that “Masked Singer” is averaging a 3.3 rating in Live+7 through season 3 so far.

Read the full week’s rankings below:

Live+7 Adults 18-49

Telecast Network Telecast Date Live+SD A18-49 Live+7 A18-49 Actual Gain % Gain DISNEY FAMILY SINGALONG ABC 04/16/2020 2.6 3.4 +0.8 +31% MASKED SINGER ENCORE FOX 04/15/2020 1.8 2.4 +0.6 +33% 911 FOX 04/13/2020 1.5 2.2 +0.7 +47% SURVIVOR CBS 04/15/2020 1.6 2.1 +0.5 +31% CHICAGO PD NBC 04/15/2020 1.1 2.0 +0.9 +82% VOICE NBC 04/13/2020 1.6 2.0 +0.4 +25% LEGO MASTERS FOX 04/15/2020 1.2 1.9 +0.7 +58% CHICAGO FIRE NBC 04/15/2020 1.2 1.9 +0.7 +58% NCIS CBS 04/14/2020 1.3 1.8 +0.5 +38% NEW AMSTERDAM NBC 04/14/2020 0.9 1.7 +0.8 +89% CHICAGO MED NBC 04/15/2020 1.1 1.7 +0.6 +55% STATION 19 ABC 04/16/2020 1.2 1.7 +0.5 +42% CONNERS, THE ABC 04/14/2020 1.0 1.6 +0.6 +60% YOUNG SHELDON CBS 04/16/2020 1.0 1.6 +0.6 +60% LAW AND ORDER:SVU NBC 04/16/2020 0.7 1.5 +0.8 +114% MOM CBS 04/16/2020 0.8 1.3 +0.5 +63% FBI: MOST WANTED SPECIAL CBS 04/14/2020 0.9 1.3 +0.4 +44% NEIGHBORHOOD, THE CBS 04/13/2020 1.0 1.3 +0.3 +30% FBI: MOST WANTED CBS 04/14/2020 0.7 1.2 +0.5 +71% GOLDBERGS, THE ABC 04/15/2020 0.9 1.2 +0.3 +33% TMZ:TIGER KING-WHT WNT DN FOX 04/13/2020 1.0 1.2 +0.2 +20% HOW TO GET AWAY W/MURDER ABC 04/16/2020 0.6 1.1 +0.5 +83% BLACKLIST NBC 04/17/2020 0.6 1.1 +0.5 +83% BULL CBS 04/13/2020 0.7 1.1 +0.4 +57% EMPIRE FOX 04/14/2020 0.7 1.1 +0.4 +57% BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA CBS 04/13/2020 0.8 1.1 +0.3 +38% SONGLAND NBC 04/13/2020 0.8 1.1 +0.3 +38% ELLENS GAME OF GAMES NBC 04/14/2020 1.0 1.1 +0.1 +10% GOOD GIRLS NBC 04/19/2020 0.4 1.0 +0.6 +150% FOR LIFE ABC 04/14/2020 0.5 1.0 +0.5 +100% AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE ABC 04/15/2020 0.6 1.0 +0.4 +67% NCIS: LOS ANGELES CBS 04/19/2020 0.6 1.0 +0.4 +67% NCIS: NEW ORLEANS CBS 04/19/2020 0.6 1.0 +0.4 +67% FAMILY GUY FOX 04/19/2020 0.6 1.0 +0.4 +67% LAST MAN STANDING FOX 04/16/2020 0.6 1.0 +0.4 +67% WILL & GRACE NBC 04/16/2020 0.6 1.0 +0.4 +67% MACGYVER CBS 04/17/2020 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% MAGNUM P.I. CBS 04/17/2020 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% MAN WITH A PLAN CBS 04/16/2020 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% AMERICAN IDOL ABC 04/19/2020 0.8 1.0 +0.2 +25% ONE WRLD:TOGETHER AT HOME ABC 04/18/2020 0.9 1.0 +0.1 +11% ONE WORLD: TOGETHER HOME NBC 04/18/2020 0.9 1.0 +0.1 +11% SINGLE PARENTS ABC 04/15/2020 0.5 0.9 +0.4 +80% ALL RISE CBS 04/13/2020 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% BROOKLYN NINE-NINE NBC 04/16/2020 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% BACHELOR:LISTEN TO HEART ABC 04/13/2020 0.7 0.9 +0.2 +29% SCHOOLED ABC 04/15/2020 0.7 0.9 +0.2 +29% BROKE CBS 04/16/2020 0.7 0.9 +0.2 +29% 60 MINUTES CBS 04/19/2020 0.9 0.9 even +0% BLACK-ISH ABC 04/14/2020 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +60% TOMMY CBS 04/16/2020 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +60% BOB’S BURGERS FOX 04/19/2020 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +60% DATELINE FRI NBC 04/17/2020 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +60% BLESS THIS MESS ABC 04/14/2020 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% MILLIONAIRE ABC 04/15/2020 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% ZOEYS XTRAORD PLYLST NBC 04/19/2020 0.4 0.7 +0.3 +75% BAKER AND THE BEAUTY ABC 04/13/2020 0.5 0.7 +0.2 +40% MIXED-ISH ABC 04/14/2020 0.5 0.7 +0.2 +40% 48 HOURS CBS 04/18/2020 0.5 0.7 +0.2 +40% GOD FRIENDED ME CBS 04/19/2020 0.5 0.7 +0.2 +40% SIMPSONS FOX 04/19/2020 0.5 0.7 +0.2 +40% WWE FRI NIGHT SMACKDOWN FOX 04/17/2020 0.6 0.7 +0.1 +17% ONE WORLD: TOGETHER HOME CBS 04/18/2020 0.7 0.7 even +0% WALL NBC 04/19/2020 0.5 0.6 +0.1 +20% INDEBTED NBC 04/16/2020 0.4 0.5 +0.1 +25% NBC NEWS SPCL CORONA 4/14 NBC 04/14/2020 0.5 0.5 even +0% CHARMED CW 04/17/2020 0.2 0.4 +0.2 +100% RIVERDALE CW 04/15/2020 0.2 0.4 +0.2 +100% DUNCANVILLE FOX 04/19/2020 0.4 0.4 even +0% LITTLE BIG SHOTS NBC 04/19/2020 0.4 0.4 even +0% ROSWELL NEW MEXICO CW 04/13/2020 0.1 0.3 +0.2 +200% IN THE DARK CW 04/16/2020 0.1 0.2 +0.1 +100% KATY KEENE CW 04/16/2020 0.1 0.2 +0.1 +100% NANCY DREW CW 04/15/2020 0.1 0.2 +0.1 +100% WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY CW 04/13/2020 0.2 0.2 even +0% DYNASTY CW 04/17/2020 0.1 0.1 even +0% ONE WORLD:TOGETHER @ HOME CW 04/18/2020 0.1 0.1 even +0%

Live+7 Total Viewers