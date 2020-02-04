Disney Delivers Impressive Streaming Numbers, Tops Wall Street Expectations With Earnings

Disney is getting the year off to a strong start, beating Wall Street’s expectations for the quarter that encompassed the company’s giant leap into the new era of direct-to-consumer business operations.

Disney Plus delivered an impressive 26.5 million subscribers, starting from Nov. 12 through year’s end. The Mouse’s earnings per share and revenue numbers for its fiscal first quarter (ended Dec. 28) met or topped analysts consensus opinions, indicating that the company is on strong footing even as it pours billions of dollars to support the growing suite of streaming platforms.

The Disney Plus launch is a giant feather in the cap of Disney chairman-CEO Bob Iger.

“We had a strong first quarter, highlighted by the launch of Disney+, which has exceeded even our greatest expectations,” Iger said. “Thanks to our incredible collection of brands, outstanding content from our creative engines and state-of-the-art technology, we believe our direct-to-consumer services, including Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu, position us well for continued growth in today’s dynamic media environment.”