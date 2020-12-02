Discovery Joins Hollywood’s Frantic Streaming Wars With Discovery Plus

As Disney, Netflix and WarnerMedia try to boost new streaming-video hubs with glitzy movies and TV celebrities, rival Discovery plans a different hook: real life.

The company best known for cable networks like Discovery Channel, TLC, Food Network and HGTV centered on unscripted programming, will unveil a new “Discovery Plus” streaming hub Wednesday, offering the service at $4.99 per month with ads and $6.99 per month without. Discovery plans to team up with Verizon, the telecommunications provider that helped distribute Disney Plus, which will make the new service available for free to its customers, depending on their plan. The service will debut in January.

CNBC previously reported launch details of Discovery Plus. Discovery declined to make executives available for comment.

More to come…