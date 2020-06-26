‘Disco Elysium’ TV Series Adaptation in the Works From ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Producer (EXCLUSIVE)

The hit video game “Disco Elysium” is getting the TV series treatment.

Indie game developer ZA/UM has partnered with the production company dj2 Entertainment to develop a series based on the game.

Based on the universe introduced in Robert Kurvitz’s 2013 novel “A Sacred, Terrible Air,” the game follows a veteran detective with a mysterious past who must solve a crime that threatens to set powerful political factions into civil war.

“We’re so gratified at the response ‘Disco Elysium’ has received, and very happy to be teaming with dj2 to expand the franchise for other media and new audiences,” said Helen Hindpere, lead writer of ZA/UM.

“Disco Elysium” was first released in October 2019 on PC. The game has received widespread critical acclaim, including four wins at the Game Awards. Those include the best narrative and best independent game awards. It also won three BAFTA awards and was named one of the best games of the decade by Time Magazine.

No writer is currently attached, nor is a network or streaming service. dj2 is now meeting writers in anticipation of pitching the property later this year.

“’Disco Elysium’ is a phenomenal property with an expansive world and unlimited potential,” says dj2 CEO and founder Dmitri M. Johnson. “The dj2 team is truly thrilled about this extraordinary opportunity to be part of it all.”

With the deal, ZA/UM has signed with APA for representation. dj2 is also repped by APA and Brecheen Feldman Breimer Silver & Thompson.

Johnson was a co-producer on the hit film adaptation of “Sonic the Hedgehog,” which is the highest-grossing video game-based feature film of all time. The company is executive producing several television series now in development and is producing live-action adaptations of the video games “Sleeping Dogs” with Donnie Yen and “Echo” with F. Gary Gray’s Fenix Studios and Derek Kolstad writing.