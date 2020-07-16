Diego Boneta to Star in Limited Series ‘Brujo’ in Development at HBO Max (EXCLUSIVE)

Diego Boneta has signed on to star in a limited series currently in the works at HBO Max, Variety has learned exclusively.

Hailing from Legendary Television, the series is titled “Brujo” and will feature both English and Spanish dialogue. It is inspired by the true story of the infamous Adolfo Constanzo and the power he acquired as his acts of dark magic came to light. The series will play out through the eyes of his two most unlikely followers who helped Constanzo in his rise to fame as the go-to witch doctor for celebrities, politicians, high-ranking police officers, and powerful crime families, through his evolution into a notorious cult leader and serial killer.

Boneta will serve as executive producer in addition to starring. The show will reunite him with multiple members of the series “Luis Miguel: La Serie,” on which Boneta currently stars for Netflix and Telemundo. Daniel Krauze will serve as writer on “Brujo” with Humberto Hinojosa directing.

In addition to starring in “Luis Miguel,” Boneta’s other TV credits include “Scream Queens,” “Pretty Little Liars,” and “Underemployed.” He is also attached to star in the series “Gato Negro” currently in development at Apple. On the film side, he recently starred in “Terminator: Dark Fate” and will star in Paul W.S. Anderson’s upcoming feature “Monster Hunt.”

He is repped by UTA, Grandview, and Hansen Jacobson.

Hinojosa is previously directed the Amazon/Peter Blake series “El Candidato” and also wrapped production on his new film “No abras la puerta.” Krauze also worked on “El Candidato” while his new novel, “Tenebra,” was published this year in Mexico.

Hinojosa is repped by UTA, Grandview, and attorney Abel Lezcano. Krauze is repped by Grandview and attorney Abel Lezcano.

“Brujo” is now the second announced project at HBO Max from Legendary TV. Legendary is also producing the series “Dune: The Sisterhood,” a companion series to the upcoming “Dune” film reboot. Other current Legendary shows include “Carnival Row” at Amazon and “Lost in Space” at Netflix. Legendary will also produce “Debris” for NBC, which was ordered to series at the broadcaster in June.