‘Dickinson’ Showrunner Alena Smith Sets Apple Overal Deal

“Dickinson” showrunner Alena Smith has signed a multi-year overall deal at Apple.

Under the deal, Smith will develop television projects exclusively for Apple’s streaming platform. The news comes shortly after it was announced that “Dickinson” had been nominated for a 2020 Peabody Award. The show has already been renewed for a second season, with Season 2 set to debut later this year.

Originally a playwright, Smith’s play “Icebergs” had its world premiere in 2016 at the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles. Other published plays include “The Bad Guys,” “Plucker,” “The Lacy Project,” and “The New Sincerity.” Her past TV credits include “The Newsroom” and “The Affair.”

She is the latest showrunner to sign or renew their Apple overall deal. It was announced earlier this week that “The Morning Show” showrunner Kerry Ehrin had extended her deal with the streamer. Others under overalls at Apple include Alfonso Cuaron, Annie Weisman, Jason Katims, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Justin Lin, Lee Eisenberg, Monica Beletsky, Oprah Winfrey, Sharon Horgan, and Simon Kinberg.

“Dickinson” stars Hailee Steinfeld as Emily Dickinson. The half-hour comedy series explores the constraints of society, gender and family from the perspective of the rebellious young poet.

To date, Apple has also inked overall deals with studios A24 and Imagine Documentaries, Sesame Workshop, and Peanuts.