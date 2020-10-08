‘Dickinson’ Renewed for Season 3 at Apple Ahead of Season 2 Debut

“Dickinson” is getting the luxury of a few more wild nights with a third season.

Apple has renewed the series, which stars Hailee Steinfeld as Emily Dickinson, for a third season and announced that season 2 will premiere Jan. 8, 2021 on Apple TV Plus.

The streamer also released a first look at the upcoming season, in which Emily is pulled out of her private literary life and thrust into the public eye, while struggling with the sense that the pursuit of fame might be a dangerous game for her to play.

Season 2 will see Steinfeld reunite with returning cast members Jane Krakowski, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt, Toby Huss and Adrian Blake Enscoe. Rapper and songwriter Wiz Khalifa is set to reprise the role of Death for season 2.

In terms of new characters, the upcoming season, which was is bringing in an eye-catching list of guest stars including Nick Kroll (playing Edgar Allan Poe), “Veep” alum Timothy Simons (playing Frederick Law Olmstead), new “Big Mouth” voice actor Ayo Edebiri (playing Hatti) and Will Pullen (playing Nobody). Recurring guest stars will include Finn Jones as Sam Bowles and Pico Alexander as Ship.

“Dickinson” is created, written and executive produced by Alena Smith. Steinfeld also serves as an executive producer. As with season 1, the second season will launch three episodes on premiere day, and then settle into a weekly release every Friday. “Dickinson” was picked up for season 2 almost a year ago, alongside fellow freshman Apple series “See,” “The Morning Show” and “For All Mankind.”

The series is produced by wiip, Anonymous Content and Sugar23. Michael Sugar and Ashley Zalta exec produce for Sugar23 Productions; Alex Goldstone for Anonymous Content; and Paul Lee and Josh Stern for wiip.