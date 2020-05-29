‘Diary of a Future President’ Renewed for Season 2 at Disney Plus

Disney Plus has renewed the scripted series “Diary of a Future President” for a second season.

The second season will consist of 10 episodes like the first, with the first season having premiered in January. The series follows the adventures of Elena Cañero-Reed as she navigates the ups and downs of middle school on her journey to become the future president of the United States. Series regulars include Tess Romero as Elena, Charlie Bushnell as Bobby, Selenis Leyva as Gabi and Michael Weaver as Sam.

Series executive producer Gina Rodriguez will also return as adult Elena in a recurring guest starring role.

“Optimistic, heartfelt stories that inspire are fundamental to our content and creator Ilana Peña’s series delivers on these attributes in spades,” says Agnes Chu, senior vice president of content for Disney Plus. “Families around the world have fallen in love with Elena and the Cañero-Reed family and we are thrilled to bring Elena’s often hilarious and always meaningful journey through adolescence back for another season. It has been wonderful to partner with the extraordinary Gina Rodriguez to champion specific, diverse points-of-view and we look forward to seeing even more of President Cañero-Reed in this next chapter.”

The series was created by Ilana Peña, who executive produces along with Rodriguez, Keith Heisler and Molly Breeskin. Peña and Heisler are co-showrunners. Rodriguez produces via her I Can and I Will Productions. CBS Television Studios produces.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Disney+ on a series that showcases strong women both in front of, and behind the camera. They’ve been incredible champions of the show from day one,” said David Stapf, president of CBS Television Studios. “Gina’s ability to shepherd projects with new and diverse voices, combined with Ilana’s effortless blend of comedy and drama with humor and sensitivity bring this wonderful coming-of-age story to life.”