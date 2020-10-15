Detroit Youth Choir Scripted, Unscripted Series in Development at Blumhouse TV

The Detroit Youth Choir, which was the runner-up on season 14 of “America’s Got Talent,” is getting both the scripted and unscripted treatment.

Blumhouse TV has announced it is developing two projects based on the choir, which is comprised of singers aged between the ages of eight and 18 and is led by artistic director Anthony White and music director Donnell Mosley. The scripted series hails from “Queen Sugar” producer Anthony Sparks and is inspired by White’s story.

Sparks is attached to showrun and executive produce the drama which will explore White’s impact on the hundreds of kids he has taught, mentored and been a father figure to. Both projects are a collaboration between Blumhouse TV, Michael Seitzman’s Maniac Productions, and Ross Dinerstein’s Campfire.

After their incredible “AGT” run, the choir was gifted $1 million by the City of Detroit, which helped transform the group of young singers and the organization into a voice for advocacy and change in the city.

“The Detroit Youth Choir embodies the heart, hard work and determination/grit of the people here in the City of Detroit. These youth are amazing at what they do on stage,” said White in a statement. “We’re thrilled to be working with some of the most talented people in the business to help tell our story. We’ve admired Anthony Sparks, Jason Blum, Michael Seitzman and Ross Dinerstein for having created some of the most entertaining, lasting and impactful series and films.”

Per sources, the unscripted series has already started shooting in Detroit and will chronicle the 2020/2021 season of the DYC, as White and Mosley once again transform a group of talented, but untrained young people from all over the city into an uplifting vocal group.

“For years I have wanted to create a series that highlights the joys and struggles of what it is to be Black, creative, and dream big in a world that often wants you to remain small or invisible. The fact that I get to do it and fuse my story with the incredibly inspirational story of Anthony White and the Detroit Youth Choir is literally a dream come true,” said Sparks. “I’m excited to team up with the visionary team at Blumhouse and Michael Seitzman to make some awesome television. I can’t wait to tell these amazingly human and entertaining stories.”

Seitzman, who brought in both projects, will produce alongside Jason Blum and Jeremy Gold for Blumhouse. Dinerstein is producing the unscripted docuseries, and will be an EP on the scripted series.

“From a storytelling perspective, what we’re both attracted to the most in this story are the day-to-day victories and failures that sometimes lead to great heights, but often don’t. It’s the sharp edges sanded down by the hard work and the encouragement of Mr. White guiding these kids to find their own voices that makes this such an incredible story for both scripted and unscripted television,” said the two producers in a joint statement.

“The creative excellence amongst this group is exceptional starting with Anthony White and the incredible kids in the Detroit Youth Choir. We at Blumhouse Television are thrilled to partner with these talented creators and artists, and excited to be a part of sharing this truly inspiring story,” closed Jeremy Gold, president of Blumhouse Television.

Sparks is represented by Paradigm, Literate, Jackoway Austen Tyerman, Wertheimer, Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.