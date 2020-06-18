Showtime’s ‘Desus & Mero’ Will Square Off Against HBO’s John Oliver

Showtime will give”Desus & Mero” a Sunday-night berth, putting the program in direct competition for live viewers with John Oliver’s “Last Week Tonight” on HBO.

The show, led by Desus Nice (Daniel Baker) and The Kid Mero (Joel Martinez), returns from hiatus on July 5, and had previously aired on Mondays and Thursdays. It will air at 11 p.m. both nights.

The program will continue to shoot remotely from the hosts’ homes. Recent guests on “Desus & Mero” have included Issa Rae and Alicia Keys.

Most late-night programs don’t weigh in during the weekend. Of course, Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live” is available on Sundays on Bravo as is Oliver’s program. Most wee-hours TV programs run on weeknights, not the weekend, though TBS offers re-airs of Samantha Bee’s “Full Frontal” on late Saturday nights.

“Desus & Mero” has gained traction as an alternative to many of TV’s more familiar late-night programs, which only have a small handful of people of color in the main seat. The duo started out as Twitter personalities, but their rapport led to a late-night program on A&E’s Viceland cable network.

“Desus & Mero” is produced for Showtime by Jax Media and is executive produced by Desus Nice, The Kid Mero, Lilly Burns, Tony Hernandez and Victor Lopez.