×

Desus and Mero Get Home Borough Salute From Bronx Museum

By
Cynthia Littleton

Business Editor

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Desus Nice, The Kid Mero
CREDIT: Mike Vitelli/BFA.com

Daniel Baker still remembers the field trip he took in third grade to the Bronx Museum of the Arts.

Baker, better known as Desus Nice and as the co-host with The Kid Mero (aka Joel Martinez) of Showtime’s “Desus and Mero,” told the crowd at the museum’s annual fundraiser on Monday night that the trip stands out in his mind because his mother came along as a parent chaperone, and because at the time he thought of museums as something that were found in other boroughs, not the Bronx.

“It was a great field trip” that helped open his eyes to the world of art, Baker recalled as he and Martinez were feted with the museum’s Visionaries award, presented at the gala held at Capitale in the Bowery.

Martinez was effusive about getting a hometown salute.

“This means more than any Emmy or Oscar or whatever,” he said (after warning the crowd that he’d consumed a lot of the “house red”). “When you get recognized by your home borough — your people — that means more than anything,” Martinez said.

The award was presented to the pair by Ruben Diaz Jr., borough president of what he proudly described as “the boogie-down Bronx.” He urged the crowd of art industry insiders to dig deep and help support the organization that has expanded significantly since Baker took his elementary school field trip. He noted that the museum has no admission fee in an effort to further the mission of providing “that little spark” to youths and to make art widely accessible.

“When you write your check tonight, don’t feel sorry for us,” Diaz said. “Give us the opportunity and the resources, and we’ll conquer the planet.”

Baker added a special thank you to his parents for relocating to the Bronx from Jamaica in the 1970s. “They knew if they came to America their son would have a late-night show,” he joked.

Also recognized by the museum at the event were actor Kathleen Chalfant and photographer/documentary filmmaker Henry Chalfant. Kathleen Chalfant called the museum “an essential institution” and urged the crowd to “keep it living.”

More TV

  • Charlie Barnett Natalie Martinez

    Charlie Barnett, Natalie Martinez Join NBC Drama Pilot 'Ordinary Joe'

    Charlie Barnett and Natalie Martinez have joined the cast of the NBC pilot “Ordinary Joe,” Variety has learned. James Wolk was previously announced as the series lead. The drama explores the three parallel lives of Joe Kimbrough (Wolk) after he makes a pivotal choice at a crossroads in his life. The series asks the question [...]

  • Bobbie Battista dead

    Bobbie Battista, Early CNN Anchor, Dies at 67

    Bobbie Battista, whose face became synonymous with the cable network known as CNN Headline News, died Tuesday after battling cervical cancer, according to statements from former colleagues and CNN. “Bobbie was the consummate trooper in her struggle with cancer, she was courageous and fearless in her battle and thoughtful for all the others in her [...]

  • Employees work in the DaAn Gene

    Coronavirus Hits France's Show Tapings, Theaters & Concerts

    As France prepares for the third stage of its coronavirus outbreak, the impact is already being felt heavily across the entertainment industry. Of France’s 200 theaters, 40 are now shuttered in the regions of Oise and the Morbihan, which have been hardest hit by the virus. The French government banned indoor gatherings of more than 5,000 people [...]

  • Elizabeth Warren, John Legend. Democratic presidential

    John Legend on His Political Activism, Endorsing Warren and Admiring Taylor Swift

    When we think of very politically active musicians, we often think of those who are raging against the machine, as it were. John Legend is no political rageaholic. You could hardly find a mainstream superstar tripping through the 21st century with a lighter sense of grace or a higher everyday likability factor than this singer-songwriter [...]

  • Brooke Keesling Caitlin Winiarski

    Bento Box Hires Brooke Keesling, Caitlin Winiarski to Power Output Expansion Plans

    Fox Entertainment’s Bento Box Entertainment has brought on board two new executives to help expand its content development and creation goals, naming Brooke Keesling as the newly created role of head of animation talent development and Caitlin Winiarski as creative executive. “With the business continuing to evolve and platforms’ demand for quality animated content expands [...]

  • Caroline Flack

    U.K. Petition to Curb 'Bullying' Media After Caroline Flack Suicide Turned in to Government

    A petition calling for restrictions on the British media following the death of former “Love Island” host Caroline Flack has been handed in to the U.K. government. More than 850,000 people have signed the petition calling for a “Caroline’s Law” to make media harassment and bullying a criminal offence, not dissimilar to corporate manslaughter. The [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad